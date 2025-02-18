Former AEW star “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela noted on social media that he was set to undergo major surgery, and that “things weren’t looking too good” going into it.
On Monday evening, the pro wrestling veteran returned on Instagram with a statement and post-surgery photo of his arm in a sling.
Janela wrote the following:
I’ve been going hard for the past 6 years nonstop, no major injuries since my knee besides a few hiccups, but that streak has finally come to an unexpected end as I had major surgery today after the complete Decimation of my dominant arm.
Worst part is Coming to grasp some facts that unfortunately some major plans in my life & career will have to come to a halt but no one works harder when these situations happen.
Thanks to Crowbar again as always, as he not only will rehab me again in no time but also helped me arrange surgery. He’s one of the very best dudes in a business full of weirdos, in the coming months I’ll be putting out lots of merch and different Ways to make income so I can completely 100% dedicate myself to rehab so id appreciate all the support.
Thanks everyone I’ll see you soon, especially Atticus Cogar.