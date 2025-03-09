Former AEW wrestler Leyla Hirsch is now a married woman after tying the knot to her now-wife Jordan Haykin in February 2025.

On Instagram, Hirsch shared her joyous news.

Hirsch’s news comes after it was confirmed that she has parted ways with AEW. Her final match for Tony Khan came at ROH Final Battle 2024.

Congratulations to Leyla and Jordan on their marriage!

Big Boom AJ has teased the possible return of The Rizzler at AEW Revolution: Zero Hour.

While promoting his match alongside Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe, AJ hinted that The Rizzler, who was previously seen ringside at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour, might make a surprise appearance at tonight’s pay-per-view event in Los Angeles, CA. He told Justin Barrasso the following,

“When I come down the ramp and I bring the boom at the Crypto.com Arena, the boom will come right back–and I’ll be taking it into the ring. That means I would not want to be MxM or Johnny TV. Orange Cassidy is coming, Mark Briscoe is coming. I’m coming. Big Justice is coming. Hey, we might even see The Rizzler–and we’re bringing the boom.”

He added, “I get to do it with Big Justice–that’s my guy. He has the itch for pro wrestling now. That’s the best part of all this. Look who we’re teaming with–Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe. Between Orange, Mark, myself, and Big Justice, it works together so well. We bring something for everyone.”

AEW has announced that Adam Devine and Tony Cavalero will be attending AEW Revolution 2025.

Both actors star in the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones on Max, with Devine playing Kelvin Gemstone and Cavalero portraying Keefe Chambers.

They’re misbehavin’ and not messin’ around Adam Devine and Tony Cavalero are coming to #AEWRevolution #RighteousGemstones streams Tonight at 10pm on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/2Lul5hARHV — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 9, 2025

Toni Storm stated that AEW Revolution 2025 will mark the final chapter in her rivalry with Mariah May. The two have been intertwined in AEW for 18 months, both as allies and rivals, with their feud involving multiple exchanges of the AEW Women’s World Title. Most recently, Storm regained the title at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

In a recent interview with Variety, Storm revealed that she has filed a restraining order against May, ensuring they will never face each other in the ring again. She said,

“To me this really is the Hollywood Ending. We’ll never step foot in the ring together again. In fact, I’ve actually filed a restraining order. She’ll never be in my life again. This is a real breakup. You know when you finally get rid of that ex that just won’t piss off? You finally get all their stuff out of your house, that’s what it’s going to be like for me. I’ve already booked a vacation.”