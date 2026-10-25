Former AEW personality Rebel (Tanea Brooks) recently received a special honor in her hometown of Owasso, Oklahoma.

Rebel took to Instagram to announce that she was inducted into the Owasso High School Hall of Fame on October 9, 2026.

The former AEW star reflected on the recognition and what it meant to return home for the occasion.

“Words cannot express the feeling of being recognized by my hometown,” Rebel wrote. “I’ll always be that good ole girl from this small town Owasso. I am so grateful for my friends and family in it.”

Rebel also expressed her appreciation for those who helped make the ceremony possible.

“What a night!!! Good to be home.”

She added, “A special THANK YOU to Terri, Heather, and David Chandler at Chandler real estate who made it possible for all of this to happen.”

The Hall of Fame induction comes shortly after Brooks was named an honorary member of the I Am ALS Board of Directors earlier this month.