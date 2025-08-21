A former AEW star was contacted about competing in Power Slap.

He turned down the offer.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela recently claimed that he was contacted about doing Power Slap, the slap-fighting promotion led by UFC President Dana White.

“Nothing against anyone doing the powerslap deal props to you but they hit me up and asked me if I wanted to do it, [and] I said f**k no,” Janela wrote via social media this week. “Was the money good? Yes, was the money good enough to give someone a free shot at jaw. The embarrassment & CTE deluxe? F**k no.”

Janela added, “I’ll take the $50 to launch myself off a ladder through the thumbtack table any day of the week.”

Janela’s comments were in response to Dana White taking a dig at independent pro wrestlers falling off ladders nightly for peanuts, whereas they could join Power Slap and make “a sh*t-load of money.”