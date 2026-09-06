Former AEW star The Butcher, real name Andy Williams, has passed away.

As noted, Williams suffered a medical emergency after collapsing at an Enjoy Wrestling event near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

According to reports from those in attendance, paramedics performed chest compressions and used a defibrillator while treating Williams at the venue. He was subsequently transported from the building by ambulance, and the remainder of the event was canceled.

Unfortunately, the tragic news of Williams’ passing was confirmed on Sunday.

TMZ reported that the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Williams died on Saturday following the medical emergency.

“Andy Williams – a professional AEW wrestler known as ‘The Butcher,’ died Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency during a tag team match in Pennsylvania, according to authorities,” TMZ wrote.

Williams was best known to wrestling fans for his lengthy run in All Elite Wrestling as one-half of The Butcher and The Blade.

The duo debuted for AEW in November 2019 and became regular fixtures of the company’s tag-team division during its formative years. Williams remained with AEW until 2026.

Outside of professional wrestling, Williams was also an accomplished musician and longtime guitarist for the Buffalo-based metalcore band ‘Every Time I Die.’

Williams was 48 years old.

We extend our condolences to Williams’ family, friends, loved ones and everyone affected by his passing.