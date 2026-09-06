Former AEW star The Butcher reportedly collapsed during a wrestling event on Saturday night and required emergency medical attention.

The Butcher, real name Andy Williams, was competing at the Enjoy Wrestling Five-Year Anniversary event on September 5 when the frightening incident occurred.

According to multiple fans in attendance, the match had been proceeding normally before Williams’ legs appeared to buckle and he went down to the mat. His longtime tag-team partner, The Blade, reportedly signaled for assistance and attempted to help him back to his feet.

Williams then collapsed again and appeared to lose consciousness.

Those in attendance reported that paramedics administered emergency medical treatment, including chest compressions and the use of a defibrillator. Williams was subsequently transported from the venue by ambulance.

The remainder of the event was canceled following the incident.

Williams is best known to wrestling fans as one-half of The Butcher and The Blade. The duo spent more than six years with AEW after arriving in the promotion in November 2019.

Although they never captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships, The Butcher and The Blade became regular fixtures of the company’s tag-team division, particularly during AEW’s formative years.

Their run with the promotion came to an end in June 2026 after their contracts were not renewed.

No official update regarding Williams’ condition has been made available as of this writing.

We send our best wishes to Andy Williams, his family and friends during this difficult time.

UPDATE: Enjoy Wrestling has issued the following statement via social media regarding the situation (see post below):

“Andy collapsed at the end of his match this evening. Our doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived. We sent everyone home and are at the hospital now waiting for more information. Thanks to everyone who helped and has reached out.”