– Former AEW star Miro, also known as Rusev in WWE, has his first booking announced since receiving his release from AEW last week. The pro wrestling star is being advertised to appear for QPW (Qatar Pro Wrestling) on February 21 and February 22.

– Former AEW star “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela surfaced on social media on Sunday with a statement about how he is suffering from nerve damage. Janela noted that he has no feeling in two of his fingers, and that “major surgery is imminent.” He wrote the following statement via X:

In the hospital, just got to see a doctor looks like now after my match yesterday and attack today by Atticus, I not only have a complete ruptured bicep but also nerve damage to the arm that’s affecting the my arm all the way down to the hand.



I currently have no feeling in my ring and pinky finger. We are looking for options but it seems a major surgery is imminent in the morning.



I’m sorry to everyone, things aren’t looking too good.