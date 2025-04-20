– Independent wrestler Nixi XS played the role of a medic during the angle involving Bayley.

– Former AEW star Danny Limelight made an unadvertised appearance during Charlotte Flair’s entrance. Limelight has been focusing heavily on acting projects lately.

– While Lex Luger was noticeably absent from the festivities, it was confirmed he spent Saturday in Las Vegas catching up with friends. No further details were shared about his non-appearance.

– MMA legend Josh Barnett was spotted in the crowd during the first night of WrestleMania.

– WWE has had plans in place for Slayer to perform Damian Priest’s entrance. Priest is also slated to host a Slayer concert later in the year, tying the partnership together.

– Jey Uso’s title victory had reportedly been the creative direction for several months leading up to WrestleMania, per sources close to the booking.

