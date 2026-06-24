A heated exchange has erupted between Joey Janela and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray following Ray’s recent criticism of AEW’s Death Riders faction.

The controversy began earlier this week when Ray discussed the group and argued that it has done little to benefit AEW. During his comments, Ray stated that The Death Riders “have not helped AEW in any way, shape or form” and added that he would “kick the sh*t out of Jon Moxley.”

Ray’s remarks quickly caught the attention of Janela, who responded with a series of posts on social media. The former AEW star did not hold back, criticizing Ray while revisiting a past incident involving a flaming table spot that left him with significant burns.

“I’ll never forgive that fat f*cking loser for absolutely completely dosing a table in 2 bottles of lighter fluid, and not waiting for it to dissipate giving me nearly 3rd degree burns on my body and not checking in once with me afterwards,” Janela wrote.

Janela went on to praise Matt Cardona for his response following the incident, noting that Cardona regularly checked on him despite not being directly responsible for the stunt.

“Matt Cardona on the other hand felt truly terrible checked in on me every day, and it wasn’t even his gimmick.”

Bully Ray soon fired back, strongly disputing Janela’s account of what happened. According to Ray, the idea originated with Janela, who repeatedly pushed for the spot despite being told no.

“You BEGGED…LITERALLY BEGGED me to do it…you know it and all the boys know it.”

Ray claimed he initially turned down the suggestion multiple times before finally agreeing.

“I said ‘no’ 2x …. You STILL begged.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also alleged that Janela ignored warnings regarding the attire he chose to wear during the stunt.

“You wore a flammable shirt that you were told by others not to wear.”

Ray wrapped up his response with a blunt assessment of Janela’s claims.

“You’re trash and a liar. And ya f**king know it.”

As of this writing, Janela has not publicly responded to Ray’s latest comments.