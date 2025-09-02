— Fightful Select is reporting that Vinny and Dutch, better known as The Righteous, have informed some promoters that they are wrapping up their indie bookings over the next few months. Rumors out of WWE suggest that the company has had its eye on the duo, and many insiders believe a signing is likely.

This wouldn’t mark WWE’s first interest in The Righteous. Back in December 2022, the pair, along with KC Navarro and Kylie Rae, participated in an indie wrestler-only tryout. Around that time, however, Vince McMahon returned to the company, triggering a hiring freeze that halted all new signings for several months and stalled WWE’s talent acquisitions across the board.

The Righteous later signed with AEW/ROH before securing their release earlier this year. Sources indicate that multiple figures within the industry have been advocating for the duo, including Elijah (formerly Elias), who filmed vignettes with them, and the late Bray Wyatt, who reportedly pushed for their hiring following the tryout.

— Logan Paul may not have defeated John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris, but he turned his attention toward a familiar WWE fan known as “Green Shirt Guy.”

In footage posted by the fan himself, Paul confronted the longtime crowd regular, accusing him of starting a “Parasite” chant during the event.

“I know you’re behind that. I know you’re behind that. And that’s wrong and you know it. All I do is give to this industry. How dare you? A parasite? You know who the parasite is? I’m gonna f*** you up, I’m gonna f*** you up.”

Clash in Paris marked Paul’s 24th match since joining WWE, where he came up short against Cena in what was billed as Cena’s final match in Europe.

Green Shirt Guy, who is a fixture at WWE shows across the globe, is often spotted in the front row — something that has long fueled speculation among fans about how he consistently secures such premium seats.

— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new film, The Smashing Machine, will make its world premiere this weekend at the Venice Film Festival before heading to North America for its debut on September 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival. A second TIFF screening is scheduled for September 9 at 7:30 PM.

In the film, Johnson stars as MMA legend Mark Kerr. Speaking at a press conference in Venice, Johnson reflected on his career, noting that while he’s long been known for playing action heroes, he now wants to take on roles that push him in new and more challenging directions.

You can check out some highlights from the presser below:

On being typecast in Hollywood: “I have, for a long time, wanted this. The three of us have talked for a very long time about. When you’re in Hollywood, as we all know, and it has become about box office, and you chase the box office and the box office in our business that we know is very loud, and it can be very resounding, and it can push you into a category and into a corner. And this is your lane and this is what you do, and this is what people want you to be. And this is what Hollywood wants you to be. And I understood that. And I made those movies and I liked them. And they were fun and some made – some were really good and did well and some not so good. But I think what I did realize is that, the most important thing, I just had this burning desire and this, this voice that was saying, well, again, what if? But what if there is more, what if I can? And a lot of times it’s harder for us to, or at least for me, sometimes to know what you’re capable of when you’ve been pigeonholed into something.”

On taking on more challenging roles: “I looked around a few years ago and I started to think, you know, am I living my dream or am I living other people’s dreams? You come to that recognition and I think you can either fall in line — ‘Well, it’s status quo, things are good, I don’t want to rock the boat’ — or go, I want to live my dreams now and do what I wanna do and tap into the stuff that I want to tap into, and have a place finally to put all this stuff that I’ve experienced in the past that I’ve shied away from. I’ve been scared to go deep and intense and raw until now, until I had this opportunity.”

On playing Mark Kerr: “Mark’s life has changed our lives and certainly changed my life as well. As we found with the film, it’s not about the wins or the losses … it’s also a film about what happens when winning becomes the enemy. And I think we can all relate to that pressure.”