“The Alpha” is coming to House of Glory.

On Thursday, it was announced that former AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita will be making his House of Glory debut next month.

Takeshita will step into the HOG ring for the first time at ISOLATION on April 25, an event that will be available for streaming on Triller TV.

HOG issued the following announcement:

Takeshita Debuts At HOG April 25th! House of Glory officials have announced a huge debut for Friday April 25th at ISOLATION. The event will stream live from the NYC Arena on TrillerTV. AEW star Konosuke Takeshita will make his HOG debut and rare NYC appearance. The former AEW International Champion and current NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today. Tickets are available now at http://HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $25. What does the Don Callis Family member have in store for HOG? Match officials are deliberating and will announce his opponent very soon! Stay tuned to HOG social media channels for further announcements! Also scheduled to appear; HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana HOG Tag Team Champions Mane Event HOG Cruiserweight Champion Daren Richardson & more!