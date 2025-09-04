Former EVOLVE star Jaka (Jonathan Echevarria) is currently fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack.

On Thursday, Jaka’s family revealed that he is in the intensive care unit and listed in critical condition. A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help with medical bills and recovery expenses, quickly surpassing $13,000 within hours.

“He is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack and remains in critical condition. Our family is holding tightly to faith, praying for his complete healing and full restoration,” Jaka’s sister Annette wrote on the fundraiser page. “Jonathan is the kind of person who brings laughter and energy wherever he goes—a fun, lovable pain in the butt who means the world to us. Seeing him in this state has been incredibly difficult, but we are staying strong for him and for each other.”

AEW President Tony Khan personally donated $5,000 to the campaign. Jaka made an appearance for AEW in 2021 on Dark: Elevation and also competed at WWE WrestleMania Axxess in 2018.

Best known for his work in EVOLVE, Jaka is a former two-time EVOLVE Tag Team Champion alongside Chris Dickinson. The two were also members of Catch Point and Team Pazuzu.

Many from the wrestling world have shown support, including Anthony Henry, who wrote on X: “If you are able, please donate to my friend Jaka. I’ve battled this dude so many times and know how tough he is. He will make it through, but this is a horrible time he is going through, and any help is appreciated.”