Some unfortunate news from the personal life of a former AEW Women’s World Champion has surfaced.

Thunder Rosa surfaced via social media on Thursday to release a statement on her official Instagram page informing her followers and fans that she is getting a divorce.

“To everyone: Thank you for being so supportive as my life takes a new shape,” the caption attached to the post featuring the aforementioned official statement from Thunder Rosa’s Instagram page read.

The actual statement itself began, “After 14 years together, Brian Cervantes and I have decided to go our separate ways in a friendly and respectful manner. Relationships sometimes change shape, but the care and respect remain.”

She would go on to continue, asking fans to respect and understand her request for privacy as she deals with this real-life personal situation.

“I had the privilege of raising and adopting his son as my own, a gift I will always carry in my heart,” she added. “I’m grateful for the support I received at the beginning of my career, and I kindly ask for respect and understanding during this time of transition.”

The post concluded with Rosa writing, “Thank you for always standing by me. Melissa Cervantes — Thunder Rosa.”

