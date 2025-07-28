A former AEW world champion is taking some “well, well, well-earned” time off.

Thunder Rosa revealed in her latest video blog on YouTube that she will be taking a hiatus from All Elite Wrestling and ROH Wrestling.

While the amount of time she will be taking off was never specified, she did make it clear that she is taking time off after a recent busy stretch.

“The weekend was long,” Rosa said of her busy weekend that included back-to-back matches at the ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 and AEW ALL IN: Texas pay-per-views. “Today was AEW ALL IN: Texas. Didn’t get the results that I wanted and I got some time off. To be continued.”

Later in the video, she elaborated more on the topic.

“It was a lot of work,” Rosa continued. “It was mission accomplished and you guys were, again, a big part of it. And now I deserve a well, well, well-earned resting time. Resting time, time off, who knows?”

As noted, Rosa suffered an injury during her busy AEW ALL IN: Texas weekend.

Watch the complete extended, one-hour and 15 minute-plus AEW ALL IN: Texas Week vlog from former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa via the YouTube player embedded below.