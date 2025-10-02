Yet another former world champion is on the verge of returning.

In recent weeks multiple world champions have resurfaced on the scene in All Elite Wrestling, including the women’s division where Riho and others have made long-awaited comebacks.

Get ready for another one.

Former three-time AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida appears to be the next one on her way back to AEW.

The pro wrestling veteran has not wrestled for AEW since a November 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, where she last appeared in action before taking an extended break from the promotion. During her absence from AEW programming, the women’s wrestling star has kept herself active on the independent scene overseas, with multiple appearances in her home country of Japan.

Most recently, she competed at an OZ Academy event on September 7.

This week, Shida sparked speculation about her highly-anticipated return to the United States wrestling scene in AEW after posting on X. She shared a photo of herself at an airport and included a caption indicating she was preparing to travel back to the United States.

“Soaking in the hot springs at the airport, eating curry in the lounge, and fully prepared,” Shida wrote. “See you later, Japan. I’m ready to go back to the U.S.”

While AEW has yet to confirm her next appearance or program, the post has fans buzzing about when and where she might resurface on television, particularly with several big shows on the horizon for the company this fall.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Hikaru Shida’s return continue to surface.