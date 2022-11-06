Andre The Giant was known for his great accomplishments in the ring, but he was also well-known for some of the things he was capable of doing away from it, particularly when it came to drinking.

One of his fiercest rivals, Hulk Hogan, claimed that the inaugural WWE Hall of Fame inductee had downed 100 beers in under 45 minutes.

In a new interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Former WWE Spanish Announcer Hugo Savinovich opened up about his friend Andre’s drinking habits. He also named WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair as someone who could keep up with Andre.

“Andre the Giant was very close with one of my brothers, Frenchy Martin, or Pierre Martel in Puerto Rico. He could go a trip from San Juan to Ponce, drink a whole case of the local beer, and then go from the local beer into wine. One of the nicest guys.” “With Flair, he could do almost the same drinking as Andre the Giant, but he would still do one hour with one of the talents in that country, so that company could have the street credit of having their champion face Flair, the world champion. [Local wrestlers] did not beat Flair but went 60 minutes with Flair. You say, ‘How the heck can he do it one hour after he just stopped drinking Kamikazes and knocked all of us out with the alcohol?’”

Quotes via SportsKeeda