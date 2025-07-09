There have been a lot of legitimate tough guys behind the scenes throughout the history of WWE, and pro wrestling in general.

WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL and former WWE Superstar “The Lethal Weapon” Steve Blackman are two people who fall into this category.

During his appearance on this week’s new episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Blackman told his side of the story regarding the infamous airport fight between himself and JBL from many years ago.

“Well, I’ve seen a few of the guys’ versions,” Blackman began when asked to tell his side of the story. “Just coincidentally popping up when I’m watching stuff on my phone at night. Oh, he (JBL) laughs about it now too. He doesn’t care. That guy’s great. Back then, I was pissed at him but, a couple days later, we laugh about it, nobody cares anymore. That’s the way you have to be. But some of the accounts were somewhat accurate.”

From there, Blackman began to tell his version of the story as he remembers it.

“We were on the plane — JBL and one of the other guys — kept throwing stuff up a few rows up and hit me in the head,” Blackman said. “Well, I’m trying to sleep. We don’t get a whole lot of sleep when you go to bed at midnight or 1 AM and you’re getting up at 5 AM for an early flight, a couple hours sleep on the plane. I walk back after he did it a few times. I said, ‘Look guys, I’m trying to get some sleep. I’ve had enough, okay?’ I walk back and sit down, and they do it again. So, a few more minutes goes by, I walk back, I’m like, ‘Guys, I had enough,’ and the only reason I didn’t start swinging right there is because I knew there’d be 20 Air Marshals waiting for me when we landed. So I’m like, let me go back and sit down. They did it a couple of more times and I am just fuming and I’m like, I wanna sprint back this aisle and just go now, and I gotta hold it, hold it. We get to the baggage claim in St. Louis. I walk up and Bradshaw comes up and stands right beside me. Comes up and bumps me, right up against me. I took my sunglasses off, handed it to one of the guys. I came with a backhand from the floor. I backhanded him. I didn’t hit him as hard as I could because I didn’t want him to split his head open on the floor. But I cracked him. He flew. I turned around, I went, one, two, uppercut, bombed him. He went flat on his back at baggage claim and there were 500 people there, and just as I hit him the last time, my foot went through a duffle bag on the floor. It was like a puzzle. My foot must’ve went right through a certain way. There’s this big duffle bag and I couldn’t get it off my leg. I’m kicking, pulling — well, I don’t know the time. A little bit of time goes by. Well, he’s awake and back to his feet. I turn around, I’m like, aw, I can’t get this thing off my leg. I don’t know, 40-pound bag, 50-pound bag, and he comes back swinging. I see the punch coming, I slip. He throws another one, I slip, slip. After that, a whole bunch of guys grabbed everybody and pulled us apart.”

Blackman then recounted Vince McMahon confronting him about the situation as soon as he arrives to WWE television after the airport brawl. He also recalled making JBL apologize to him in front of the rest of the wrestlers in the locker room.

“Well, naturally, it was so many people at baggage claim, it was a pay-per-view day,” Blackman said. ‘So some of the guys from the office had already told Vince (McMahon) and stuff. We get to the arena. Well, Vince must’ve beeline right for me. I’m walking down the hallway, he comes up and Vince, obviously, he can be cynical. He comes straight up to me, he’s like, ‘Steve, Sunday morning in the airport? That’s great. That’s great,’ and I’m like, ‘Vince, I’m sorry it happened in the airport. I can’t say it won’t ever happen again but I can promise you it won’t happen in the airport.’ So we go walking back. I go put my shoes on and I said, ‘Go tell Bradshaw to lace up…’ And he comes up, he goes, ‘Steve, if you put me on the spot out there,’ he goes, ‘I’m gonna have to fight.’ I said, ‘Well, I expect you too!’ He goes, ‘Well, what do I have to do?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m gonna tell you what –’ I said, ‘You can apologize in front of everyone in the cafeteria for being a complete asshole.’ I said, ‘Or we’re gonna go again right there’ and I said, ‘I’m gonna hit a whole lot harder this time.’ So he walks in, he was in his sneakers and gym shorts. He was ready. I mean, he’s no punk. He goes, ‘I apologize for being an asshole,’ whatever, blah, blah and we let it go. We laugh about it now. I hit him four times in a second (he laughed). Because I remember the sequence. Because I turned and it was like, I went, one, two, uppercut and then bomb. It was a pop, pop, pop, pop. He dropped flat on his back. But, anyway, it is what it is.”

