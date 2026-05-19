Scotty 2 Hotty could be making an appearance in front of the AEW cameras during this week’s special three-hour block of programming.

Ahead of the May 20 edition of AEW Dynamite and Collision from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine, AEW producer and coach Scott Garland, better known to wrestling fans as Scotty 2 Hotty, appeared on WGME CBS 13 to help promote the event (see video below).

Garland, who is a Westbrook, Maine native, hyped up the loaded lineup for the extended television special and teased that he may end up stepping into the spotlight himself at some point during the night.

“We’re gonna have all of our big stars there. Swerve (Strickland), (Will) Ospreay, MJF, Darby Allin–our World Champion so, the whole crew is gonna be there, and then you know what? I might sneak out there to do something myself. Who knows?”

That tease immediately sparked speculation among fans, especially since Garland has continued wrestling despite being 55 years old.

The longtime WWE veteran has remained active on the independent scene in recent years while also working behind the scenes for AEW and Ring of Honor. In addition to occasional independent appearances, Garland has competed in several dark matches for AEW/ROH as well.

One of the more notable parts of Garland’s current run is teaming alongside his son, Keagan Garland, on the independent circuit. The father-and-son duo currently hold tag team gold together for an independent promotion.