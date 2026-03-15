A former WWE tag team powerhouse has picked up an impressive victory in a new combat sports venture.

Gzim Selmani, known to WWE fans as Rezar of The Authors of Pain, scored a second-round knockout over Dan Curtin on Saturday in his bare-knuckle fighting debut. The win marked Selmani’s first fight in more than a decade and immediately put attention on the former WWE Superstar.

Following the victory, Selmani delivered an intense and profanity-filled post-fight promo where he made it clear he plans to make a major impact in the bare-knuckle scene.

“I’m here to knock motherf***ers out anywhere in the motherg world. Come get it, motherf***ers,” he said in a obscenity-laced promo. “I’m the motherf***er that came from WWE to this place. I fought my a off and I’m here.”

Before his run in professional wrestling, Selmani had experience in mixed martial arts, compiling a 4–2 record. His last MMA fight came in 2014 at Bellator 130, where he lost to Daniel Gallemore.

Selmani signed with WWE the following year and was eventually paired with Akam to form the dominant tag team known as The Authors of Pain.