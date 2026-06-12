The following press release was issued:

Former Director of a Brooklyn Daycare Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

Defendant Stole More than $2.75 Million from Daycare and Spent Funds on Professional Wrestling Events, Personal Travel, and Luxury Goods

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Murielle Misczak pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud her former employer, a Brooklyn daycare (the Daycare), of more than $2.75 million. The proceeding was held before United States District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis. When sentenced, Misczak faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment as well as restitution of $2,805,871.

Joseph Nocella, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and James C. Barnacle, Jr., Assistant Director in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), announced the guilty plea.

“The defendant took advantage of her access to bank accounts for the Daycare to steal millions in tuition payments in order to line her own pockets and fund trips to World Wrestling Entertainment events among other personal expenses,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. “Our Office will continue to vigorously prosecute individuals like the defendant who abuse positions of trust and seek to enrich themselves at the expense of services for children.”

“Murielle Misczak’s selfish greed deprived a local daycare of nearly three million dollars in critical funding intended for services to support the development and care of our communities’ children. The FBI continues to pull back the curtain on fraudsters seeking to steal from innocent New Yorkers, regardless of their cover up attempts,” stated FBI Assistant Director in Charge Barnacle.

As set forth in court filings, Misczak was hired by the Daycare in 2013 as Program Coordinator and was later promoted to Director in 2020. Starting in January 2022 and continuing through October 2025, Misczak stole more than $2.75 million in tuition payments by directing them to be paid into accounts she controlled and then transferring those payments into her own accounts. Misczak hid her theft from the Daycare by deleting and altering information in the Daycare’s accounting systems. Misczak spent over $600,000 in stolen funds on travel and entertainment, including over $350,000 on tickets to professional wrestling events, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury goods and various personal expenses such as food delivery and ride sharing services.”

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Business and Securities Fraud Section. Assistant United States Attorneys Shannon C. Jones and Sophia M. Suarez are in charge of the prosecution, with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Melina Piatti-Chayan.

The Defendant:

MURIELLE MISCZAK

Age: 43

Brooklyn, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 26-CR-65 (NGG)”