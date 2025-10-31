WWE contract season continues!

As noted, Chelsea Green recently inked a new deal with WWE. The former first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion confirmed the news herself during an appearance on the Gabby AF podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic while discussing her current spot in the company:

“I’m directionless but not necessarily in a bad way. I came back and I have been nonstop. I have not stopped moving and bopping from brand to brand in three years. I just re-signed. I’m so happy here and I’m okay to take a moment and fill my days and my weeks with media and traveling to represent WWE as the face. I love being on TV every week and obviously I’m saying that and it’s so ridiculous because I’m currently on SmackDown, NXT, and AAA in one week. I am still busy even though I don’t necessarily have a direction. I’m happy and I think that’s all that matters. It’s not always about winning, it’s not always about being on pay-per-view. I know what I bring to this company and I know that they can trust me with anything. To me, it matters most that they can trust me to have a hour long conversation with you as well as go to Saudi Arabia and let me represent them in a classy way and go down to Mexico and draw a crowd. That is what makes me happy, I know that I’m a value to this company. Obviously I have bigger goals, I would love to elevate myself and be on par with the Rhea Ripleys and Beckys and all the women that are fighting for the top title. That’s always going to be the goal and it would be so stupid If I said I didn’t want to be on WrestleMania or I don’t want to wrestle for the world title. I don’t want to ever to sell myself short, but day to day, I’m so happy and I’m so busy. I’m one of the busiest women in this company whether I’m in the ring or not. If you would’ve asked me six years ago when I was in NXT, struggling and fighting for my life to even be happy, I would’ve never thought this. I’m in my mid-30s. I’m building this beautiful house with my husband and my dogs, life is not that hard over here on this side of the camera.”

Check out the complete Chelsea Green interview from the Gabby AF podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Skylar Russell of Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)