A two-year WWE veteran has officially confirmed his departure from the company.

Following reports on October 13 that he was no longer affiliated with the company’s independent wrestling developmental initiative, WWE ID, Cappuccino Jones surfaced on social media on October 13 to address the rumors.

The former WWE ID Men’s Champion confirmed that his time with the program has ended after two years, indicating that the decision to move on was his own.

“After two years, my time in WWE ID has come to an end, as I’ve decided to part ways,” Jones wrote via his official X account.

Despite his departure, Jones expressed appreciation for his experience with WWE and the opportunities he received during his time in the program.

“I’m grateful for all of the knowledge, experience, and wisdom that I’ve attained,” he continued. “And will take it with me for the rest of my career.”

Jones concluded his statement by thanking WWE and looking ahead to the next chapter of his wrestling career.

“Thank you WWE,” he wrote. “I’m ready for my next cup. Do ya dig it?”

Jones held the WWE ID Men’s Championship for 234 days, from August 2025 until March 2026. He is also the reigning Reality of Wrestling Texas Champion.

His departure comes amid several recent exits from the WWE ID program, including Santi Rivera, Laynie Luck, Marcus Mathers and Sam Holloway.