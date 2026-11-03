Ricochet believes he has developed into a more complete performer since making the move to AEW.

The former WWE Superstar, who joined AEW in 2024 following a six-year run with WWE, recently spoke with Zack Heydorn of Sports Illustrated about his evolution as a wrestler and why he feels his current character allows him to connect with audiences in ways he couldn’t earlier in his career.

Known for his high-flying offense and spectacular in-ring performances, Ricochet explained that his approach to entertaining fans has changed over the years.

“Before, it was always physical,” Ricochet said. “You’re going to see something spectacular. I’m going to do something that’s going to make you get out of your seat, which I can still do. But now I also have that emotional connection.”

After spending his WWE career primarily portraying a fan favorite, Ricochet embraced a heel persona following his arrival in AEW. The change has allowed him to explore a different side of his character, with negative crowd reactions becoming just as rewarding as the cheers he previously received.

“When I come out and people don’t start clapping, they start booing; that’s just as much cheering as when Will Ospreay or Kenny Omega comes out and people cheer for them,” he explained. “I don’t want to be cheered. My job as the villain of the story is to get you to dislike this character so you can like the person I’m in there facing, whoever that may be.”

Ricochet went on to explain that generating genuine dislike from the audience is now one of his primary goals, particularly when his in-ring performances give fans a reason to react positively despite his villainous character.

“I don’t want to be cheered. I want to do everything I can to make you think, ‘This guy’s annoying. This guy’s stupid. I hate this guy.’ Whatever that may be. Because at the end of the day, I’m going to do something in the ring, and you’re going to want to cheer. And then you’re going to be like, ‘Oh, crap, I can’t cheer this guy. I gotta boo him.’ So that’s always kind of cool.”

Before his WWE tenure, Ricochet established himself internationally through his work in NJPW, Lucha Underground and various independent promotions. Now more than two years into his AEW run, he feels the addition of an emotional connection with the audience has made him a stronger overall performer, which has led to multiple title runs, including becoming the inaugural AEW National Champion and a past run with the AEW World Trios titles.

Also during the interview, Ricochet opened up about his emotional PAC tribute match on AEW Dynamite.