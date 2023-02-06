Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation features a matchup between rising superstar Konosuke Takeshita, and former IMPACT X-Division Champion Jake Crist, who is currently working as a free agent. Crist took to Twitter to hype the matchup against the Japanese sensation. He writes, “Tune into @AEW Dark tonight! I’m here to blaze a trail like no other!”

This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite,” is now online. The description reads, “Matt, Nick, Brandon & Kenny travel to frigid Dayton, Ohio while some of the crew sets sail on The Jericho Cruise. The Elite take on Matt Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah Kennedy on #AEWRampage.”