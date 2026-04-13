An unfortunate injury situation unfolded during AEW Dynasty, impacting one of the night’s championship matches.

Gabe Kidd was pulled from his scheduled Trios Title defense mid-match, as The Dogs defended against The Conglomeration. The bout took an unexpected turn when Kidd was escorted to the back by AEW medical staff before the contest reached its conclusion.

According to those in attendance, Kidd appeared to be legitimately hurt upon making it backstage.

Not a good sign.

During his exit, Kidd was seen clutching his wrist, which immediately raised concerns about the severity of the injury. With one-third of the champions removed from action, the remainder of the match was forced to continue under an altered plan.

It’s currently unclear whether the original finish of the match was changed due to the situation, though more details are expected as information becomes available.

The finish saw The Conglomeration defeat The Dogs to become the new AEW Trios Champions.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynasty Results 4/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)