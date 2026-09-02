Maya World was back in Texas on Tuesday for a special appearance at a Texas Rangers game.

The former AEW TBS Champion threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game, just days after losing her title at AEW All In: London.

World dropped the TBS Championship to Persephone following interference from the returning Britt Baker. Baker initially appeared wearing a mask before revealing her identity after Persephone picked up the victory.

Baker also added insult to injury by putting World in the Lockjaw following the match.

During her appearance at the Rangers game, World addressed what happened at All In and called out both Baker and Persephone. The two officially aligned later in the night at Wembley Stadium.

World may not have to wait long for an opportunity to respond.

AEW Dynamite takes place tonight from Allen, Texas, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.