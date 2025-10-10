WWE started off their big multiple-day, multiple-event stretch ‘Down Under’ with a bang on Friday.

The company ran the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia for the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown, which will air in North America this evening in the usual 8/7c time slot on the USA Network.

For those who tuned in live in international markets via Netflix this morning, you already know — it was an eventful show.

In addition to the multiple top WWE Superstars making surprise returns on WWE SmackDown in Australia, one particular return saw a Superstar turn heel and align themselves with somebody new.

Former WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega made her blue brand return near the end of today’s taping, playing a factor in the Last Man Standing main event showdown between bitter rivals Damian Priest and Aleister Black.

Vega, who has had on-air chemistry with Priest in the past due to their shared Puerto Rican heritage, including appearing together at the 2025 Puerto Rican Day Parade (see video below) and making a lucky fans dream come true during WWE SummerSlam season, turned heel, aligning with her real-life husband, Aleister Black.

She came out near the end of the match and stopped Priest as it appeared he was about to have the win in the bag, essentially providing an assist that led to Black ultimately beating Priest with a fireball and Black Mass before putting him through a table in their Last Man Standing main event on the October 10 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Once the match wrapped up, Vega and Black hugged and posed together, sharing an evil smirk on their respective faces as they looked down at the defeat Priest. That is how the October 11 episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers From Perth, Western Australia For October 10, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday for live WWE Crown Jewel: Perth results coverage from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia.