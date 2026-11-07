Charlotte Flair is back on WWE television.

“The Queen” made her return during the November 6 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network, confronting Jade Cargill during a chaotic segment involving several members of the women’s division.

The return took place during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match between reigning champions B-Fab and Michin and Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

The match broke down when Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley appeared at ringside, with Bliss taking out Jacy Jayne and Paxley attacking Cargill. Both women entered the ring and attacked the competitors, resulting in the referee calling for the bell.

Bayley then made her way out, only to be caught with a bicycle kick from Cargill. As Jade prepared to deliver Jaded, Flair’s entrance music hit.

Charlotte stormed to the ring and immediately went after Cargill, exchanging strikes with the woman responsible for her recent absence from WWE television. Flair managed to take Jade down and attempted to apply the Figure Four before being interrupted.

Flair eventually joined forces with Bayley, Bliss and Paxley to clear the ring, leaving the four women standing tall.

The former WWE Women’s Champion had been off television since the October 9 episode of SmackDown, when she was attacked backstage ahead of a scheduled Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Bliss subsequently replaced Flair as Paxley’s partner.

Later in Friday’s show, Byron Saxton caught up with Flair, Bayley, Bliss and Paxley backstage.

Bayley made it clear that she wouldn’t tolerate disrespect from anyone, while Charlotte issued a warning to their rivals.

“If they want to go to war, let’s go to war,” Flair declared.

The comments appeared to tease a potential women’s WarGames showdown as WWE continues building toward Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results coverage.