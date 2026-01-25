A former multiple time champion has released a statement announcing their departure from TNA Wrestling.

Killer Kelly is gone from TNA.

In a statement announcing the news, Kelly claimed she was offered a contract extension but ultimately “decided not to go that route.”

The statement from the former two time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion reads as follows:

“My time with TNA has come to an end.

I know this is a long time coming, but y’all deserve to read something coming from me.

A contract extension was offered, but in the end we’ve decided not to go that route. And that’s totally fine!

I love TNA, and my time there was full of ups, and very few downs. I’ve been apart of this amazing team and I’m really thankful for that, especially for the lifelong friends I’ve made along the way.

I’ve grew so much as a performer/ wrestler, the team made me look like an absolute superstar with my promos (which were the f*cking coolest ever), and I had the opportunity to make history with the FIRST EVER Women’s Dog Collar match on tv. We weren’t allowed to bleed because someone used all the blood tokens (you all know who he is ahahah), but we still did a really great job, made history and will definitely go down as one of the best storylines/ tag team creations of all of TNA.

I wish I could’ve done much more than to be part of the longest reigning TNA knockouts tag team champions (which is so cool), but that’s ok! I’ve done plenty, and I’m really proud of myself and so happy that I was allowed to do and create so much. I also gave my all, don’t get me wrong, especially coming back 7 months after having a baby and going straight to having a Chain Match (another first ever!!!), so I’ll definitely pat my own back for a little bit.

But mainly, I want to thank Scott, Gail, Tommy, Bravo and Ingrid for helping bring me to the United States, bet on me and help me make history. Also thank you to Jimmy, Robert and Hunter for making me look the like baddest ass in the whole planet. And Basil for getting me into the door!

But I’m not done yet, and you’ll definitely see me on TV soon

I’m also available for bookings, worldwide kellywrestling@gmail – KGmgmt@theparagontg.com”