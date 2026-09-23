Ash By Elegance has opened up about the health issues that have kept her away from the ring in recent months.

The TNA star has not wrestled since the June 6, 2026 episode of TNA Impact. During a recent virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, Ash explained that while her absence has been described on television as a mental health break, she has also been dealing with physical health concerns for close to a year.

“You know, on TV, they say it’s a little mental health break. Really and truly, I’m putting myself first and foremost, for the first time ever in my wrestling journey,” Ash said. “I’ve had some really scary health issues in the last coming year — now coming up on a year.”

Ash initially stepped away from the ring in the fall of 2025 due to an undisclosed health matter. She returned to action in January 2026, but another period away followed before she resumed wrestling in April.

According to Ash, she believed her recovery was progressing well enough to get back into the ring, but ultimately realized she may have attempted to return too quickly.

“We were recovering at what I thought was a decent pace and was really excited to get back into the ring but I think I pushed my body a little too fast, too soon,” she said.

“Got back in the ring and my body just kind of said, let’s hold off a little bit longer so I am dealing with some health issues.”

After returning in the spring, Ash worked several matches, including appearances on the independent scene, before wrestling what remains her most recent match in June.

Despite the latest setback, Ash made it clear that she has not closed the door on another comeback.

“I always say never say never and I’m very hungry to get back and get back in that ring maybe one day again,” she said.

Ash did not disclose the specific nature of the health issues she is currently dealing with or provide a timetable for a potential return to the ring.