Steph De Lander says she’s officially ready to get back between the ropes.

The TNA Wrestling star took to social media to announce that her neck is fully healed and that she has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action following a lengthy absence.

De Lander underwent neck fusion surgery on her C5 and C6 vertebrae in October 2024 and has been sidelined since TNA’s television tapings in Florida last August.

“My neck is 100% healed and I have been cleared by my surgeon to return to the ring. I need guidance from a medical professional to ensure safety so I can get back to doing what I love. I have asked so many times. Can anyone help me @ThisIsTNA @WWE @AEW ???”

It’s a major update for De Lander, who has been eager to resume her career after months of rehab and recovery.

De Lander and her husband, Mance Warner, signed multi-year contracts with TNA Wrestling last October, solidifying their long-term commitment to the company as she looks to make her in-ring return.

