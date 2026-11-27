Natalya is looking forward to returning to the WWE women’s division.

During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, the former WWE Women’s Champion spoke about Triple H’s approach to creative and how WWE Chief Content Officer is taking his time to find the right storyline for her return.

“I think for so long in my WWE career, I just did everything that was ever asked of me in a way that was great because anytime they ever needed me for anything, I was always just willing to play ball,” Natalya said. “And here’s the thing, as I still am, but what I like about Triple H and the way that he tells stories and the way that he handles creative is that he wants the creative to be meaningful.”

Natalya went on to explain that at this stage of her career, she is more interested in doing meaningful work than simply being featured on television.

“So, I like the fact that he’s taking the time to find a way for me to come back in the division in a meaningful way,” she continued. “Now I’m really interested in doing the most meaningful work that I can. And I know that Triple H understands my vision. He understands that I very much want to be a part of the division. It’s my life’s work.”

Natalya last competed inside a WWE ring against Jaida Parker at NXT Heatwave. She subsequently worked a fatal four-way match against Roxanne Perez, Faby Apache and La Hiedra at AAA Triplemania 34.