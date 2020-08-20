Former CMLL Ring Announcer Armando Gaytan Passes Away

Armando Gaytan, former ring announcer for CMLL, has passed away at the age of 76. Its unknown at this time what caused the death, but CMLL’s official social media accounts made the announcement.

Translated, the tweet reads: “The CMLL joins in the grief of the family of Mr. Armando Gaytan, better known as “Mucha Crema”, who served as an announcer for several years adorning the various functions of this organization with his great style.”