Former CMLL Ring Announcer Armando Gaytan Passes Away

Armando Gaytan, former ring announcer for CMLL, has passed away at the age of 76. Its unknown at this time what caused the death, but CMLL’s official social media accounts made the announcement.
Translated, the tweet reads: “The CMLL joins in the grief of the family of Mr. Armando Gaytan, better known as “Mucha Crema”, who served as an announcer for several years adorning the various functions of this organization with his great style.”
⚫ DESCANSE EN PAZ, ARMANDO GAYTAN ⚫
El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia del Sr. Armando Gaytan, mejor conocido como "Mucha Crema" quien fungió como anunciador durante varios años engalanando con su gran estilo las diversas funciones de esta organización. pic.twitter.com/amrEApVQ5F
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 20, 2020
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- Update on Renee Young Leaving WWE, Recent Social Media Post She Made
- Former WWE Star Blasts Vince McMahon on Impact Wrestling
- WWE to Air Special ThunderDome Match Tomorrow
- Top WWE Stars Returning Soon?, Backstage News on Vince McMahon and the WWE ThunderDome Launch
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive