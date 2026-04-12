La Catalina is already making moves.

And now she’s headed to WWE’s biggest week of the year.

Following news of her departure from CMLL, La Catalina wasted no time resurfacing, making a surprise appearance on the latest episode of AAA on FOX on April 11.

She didn’t come quietly.

Catalina crashed Flammer’s celebration marking 1,000 days as Reina de Reinas Champion, immediately shifting the spotlight. The segment quickly turned chaotic as she laid out all of Los Tóxicas members, including Flammer, Lady Maravilla, and La Hiedra, leaving the group down and out in a statement-making arrival.

A message was sent.

After the commercial break, AAA confirmed that La Catalina’s momentum won’t be slowing down anytime soon. It was announced that she will be part of WWE World festivities during WrestleMania 42 week, appearing alongside her new AAA allies.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.