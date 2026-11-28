Mystery Wrestling is coming to the former ECW Arena.

The promotion makes its Philadelphia, Pennsylvania debut tonight, November 28, with Mystery Wrestling 31 at the iconic 2300 Arena.

Former ECW and WWE star Super Crazy is the only performer officially announced for the event, with the remainder of the lineup being kept under wraps, as is customary for Mystery Wrestling shows.

The promotion also announced that AEW stars Evil Uno and Chuck Taylor will be on commentary for the event.

Fans will be able to watch the event for free beginning at 5 p.m. ET via YouTube and Twitch, approximately one hour before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames gets underway.

Mystery Wrestling released the following announcement regarding tonight’s show:

“Mystery Wrestling debuts in Philadelphia, PA at the WORLD’S FAMOUS 2300 Arena for Mystery Wrestling 31 on Saturday, November 28 2026! Super Crazy will be in action! The rest? It’s a MYSTERY! The show will be FREE to watch LIVE at 5:00PM ET on both YouTube and Twitch.”

Following tonight’s event, the promotion will return to Gatineau, Quebec, Canada for Mystery Wrestling 32 on Saturday, December 12, before heading overseas to Tokyo, Japan for Mystery Wrestling 33 on Thursday, January 7, 2027.