The tributes for pro wrestling legend Sabu continue to filter in.

In addition to the many reactions we shared on Sunday to the news of pro wrestling legend Sabu died at age 60, a few more key reactions have come in.

Former ECW owner Tod Gordon and fellow former ECW Original Tommy Dreamer surfaced on social media to share their thoughts on the untimely passing of Sabu.

“Inner circle just keeps getting smaller,” Gordon wrote along with some photos on Facebook. “Love you forever!”

TNA Wrestling executive and former fellow ECW Original Tommy Dreamer also finally surfaced on social media to share his reaction to the sad news.

“Game changers are people who altered the RULES in the profession for which they played,” Dreamer wrote via X. “Bob Gibson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Deacon Jones, Mel Blount, Jordan Curry, Sabu tables innovative movesets high flying assault toughness.”

Dreamer concluded, “He was ECW.”

“The Innovator of Violence” also returned to X to reply to a clip Sami Zayn shared while paying tribute to the late hardcore wrestling legend.

“TV didn’t do it justice,” Dreamer responded. “Gave me chills seeing that moment again.”

