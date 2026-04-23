A longtime sports media personality is raising eyebrows among wrestling fans after questioning the appeal of the industry to adult audiences.

During a recent episode of The Odd Couple, Fox Sports host Rob Parker, who previously worked for ESPN, weighed in on the network’s coverage of WrestleMania and didn’t hold back with his opinion.

While discussing the presentation, Parker pointed to the involvement of Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith, while also criticizing the structure of the broadcast.

“I’m just shocked to see ESPN….I know McAfee was involved and Stephen A. It was a big ordeal. I saw stuff online where people were ripping it that it wasn’t good. A lot of commercials. Four hours and they only wrestled for an hour and a half,” Parker said.

That was only part of his critique.

Parker went on to question the broader appeal of pro wrestling, specifically among adult fans who also follow traditional sports leagues like the NFL, Major League Baseball, and NBA.

“I can’t understand how grown men are still into wrestling. I can’t. We all went to the zoo. We all went to the circus as kids, right? At some point, you grow out of it. I just can’t get over how older guys who are sports fans, who watch the NFL, baseball, the NBA, and live and die for that stuff, but they have this soft spot for wrestling, and they’re walking around with the belts, and they’re going to a watch party at a sports bar. I need somebody to explain it to me, because I don’t understand it.”