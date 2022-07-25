Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debut of former EVOLVE Champion AR Fox. The veteran pro wrestler will team with Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis against Angelico and Private Party.

These Elevation matches were taped last week at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the full announced line-up:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Robyn Renegade

* Evil Uno and 10 vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

* Brandon Cutler vs. Baron Black

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. JD Drake

* Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura

* Kris Statlander vs. Brittany

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Shalonce Royal and Angelica Risk

* Private Party and Angelico vs. AR Fox, Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more

