Former EVOLVE Star Reportedly Signs with WWE

Former EVOLVE star Leon Ruff has reportedly signed a deal to work the WWE NXT brand, according to PWInsider.
It was believed that at least a few EVOLVE wrestlers would sign WWE deals after WWE recently purchased the company from WWN Live. Ruff is the first of those talent acquisitions.
Ruff has been used as an enhancement talent on NXT, 205 Live, RAW and SmackDown during the coronavirus pandemic era, taking losses to Bronson Reed, Sheamus, Aleister Black, Karrion Kross, Tommaso Ciampa, and others. His last WWE TV match came on the July 24 edition of 205 Live – a loss to Drake Maverick.
