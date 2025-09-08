The wrestling world is mourning the passing of longtime independent wrestling standout Jonathan Echevarria, best known to fans as Jaka.

The news was first confirmed by Beyond Wrestling, who wrote on social media: “The original Ace. RIP Jaka.”

Earlier this week, Jaka’s family revealed that the 39-year-old was in critical condition in the ICU after suffering a heart attack. A GoFundMe was launched to help with medical expenses.

His sister, Annette, shared at the time: “Jonathan is the kind of person who brings laughter and energy wherever he goes—a fun, lovable pain in the butt who means the world to us. Seeing him in this state has been incredibly difficult, but we are staying strong for him and for each other.”

Echevarria built a strong reputation across the independent scene, competing for Beyond Wrestling, FIP, Chikara, CZW, Wrestling Is Fun, GCW, and EVOLVE Wrestling, where he captured the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship alongside Chris Dickinson. He also wrestled at WWE WrestleMania Axxess in 2018 and made an appearance on AEW Dark: Elevation in 2021.

We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Jonathan “Jaka” Echevarria during this difficult time.