Rhea Ripley hasn’t forgotten what happened in The Judgment Day.

The former Women’s World Champion reacted to a recent social media post from Finn Balor after he was moved to the WWE SmackDown roster. Balor shared a list of SmackDown stars and asked fans to weigh in on who among them should be considered a friend or a foe.

Among the names included were both Ripley and Damian Priest, two former Judgment Day members who were ousted from the faction during its dramatic shakeup in 2024.

Balor played a major role in those developments. Following the group’s internal struggles, he turned against both Ripley and Priest, helping pave the way for new additions to the faction, including Liv Morgan.

Ripley was quick to respond to Balor’s question, making it clear that she hasn’t moved on from the past.

“I remember everything,” Ripley wrote in reply to the post.

Priest also chimed in, taking a jab at his former stablemate while suggesting he hasn’t forgotten Balor’s actions either. Rather than directly addressing the question, Priest pointed out that Balor had misspelled his name in the post.

The exchange continues to highlight the lingering tension between the former Judgment Day allies, even as all three stars move forward on different paths within WWE.

You spelled my name wrong pic.twitter.com/Z9EVOKCnBu — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) June 2, 2026