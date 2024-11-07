A new member has been added to WWE’s zebra-striped staff.

WWE NXT head referee Darryl Sharma announced via social media that former female pro boxer Vicky D’Errico has signed with WWE to serve as the newest addition to the WWE NXT referee crew.

D’Errico was signed to the company after being recruited for their WrestleMania XL Tryouts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania earlier this year.

“[The November 2] WWE NXT live event in Orlando will see the debut of my latest signee – Vicky D’Errico,” Sharma wrote via X. “Vicky was recruited for our WrestleMania Tryouts in Philly, and started her training in Sept.”

He added, “Please give a warm welcome to the former Rough N Rowdy boxing champion, Vicky D’Errico!”