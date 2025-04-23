Rap icon Master P has announced that he will be in attendance for this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which takes place at the Lakefront Arena in his hometown of New Orleans.

“Tomorrow night, AEW is in New Orleans, and I’ll be in the house for all the action,” Master P shared on social media. “Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite comes to Lakefront Arena, home of NOLA’s Team and Privateers Hoops.”

Master P and the “No Limit Soldiers” and their rivalry with the West Texas Rednecks was one of the most hated feuds in the latter days of World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

The inspiration for “Rap is Crap” is back tonight.

In addition, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that FTR will be returning to television following their brief suspension. The duo was sidelined for a week after attacking Adam Copeland. Things escalated further when they tried to go after Tony Schiavone, only for Nigel McGuinness to step in and prevent the altercation.

Wednesday’s show will also feature several high-profile matches, including Kris Statlander taking on Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament semifinals, and The Young Bucks facing off against “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in tag team action.

