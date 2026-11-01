A property once owned by WWE Hall of Famer The Fabulous Moolah has officially hit the real estate market.

The 9.11-acre property, located in Northeast Columbia, South Carolina, is being advertised as a rare waterfront development opportunity. According to a listing on Realtor.com, the private peninsula features two ponds, mature hardwood trees, towering pines and a scenic causeway.

The property previously featured two three-bedroom homes overlooking the water, along with six smaller residential units. Those structures have since been removed, leaving the land available for potential redevelopment.

The listing specifically highlights the property’s connection to the late wrestling legend.

“Adding to its uniqueness, this was the longtime home of legendary professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer The Fabulous Moolah, giving the property a distinctive place in Columbia history.”

Located approximately five minutes from Fort Jackson, the property is being marketed for several potential uses, including a private estate, family compound, residential development or investment opportunity. Three storage buildings remain on the land, which is being sold as-is.

Moolah, whose real name was Mary Lillian Ellison, remains one of the most recognizable figures in women’s professional wrestling history, although her decades-long career has also been the subject of multiple controversies, some of which were documented on Vice TV’s ‘Dark Side of the Ring.’

In 1995, she became the first woman inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, with Alundra Blayze handling the induction.

Moolah later returned to WWE television alongside Mae Young in 1999, defeating Ivory to capture the WWE Women’s Championship at the age of 76. The victory marked her fourth recognized reign with the title and made her the oldest Women’s Champion in WWE history.