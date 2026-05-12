More legal trouble is making headlines in connection to someone once closely tied to Hulk Hogan.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Hogan’s former accountant has been indicted on multiple wire fraud charges tied to an alleged embezzlement scheme involving nearly $900,000. While the victim has not officially been identified, the report notes that the late WWE Hall of Famer employed the accountant during the timeframe in question.

TMZ identified the accused as Melissia Gauthreaux of Accounting Resources and Management Services.

“Melissia Gauthreaux has been charged with six counts of wire fraud, after the feds say she used her business, Accounting Resources and Management Services, to embezzle enormous amounts of money between 2017 and 2021,” TMZ wrote.

The report added further details regarding her connection to Hogan during those years.

“Our sources tell us Hogan employed Gauthreaux during that time period … and one of her duties was bookkeeping.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Gauthreaux is accused of stealing exactly $894,274.26 from what authorities described as a “public figure.”

As of now, prosecutors have not publicly confirmed Hogan as the alleged victim in the case.

If convicted, Gauthreaux could reportedly face significant prison time. TMZ noted that each of the six wire fraud charges carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.