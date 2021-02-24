Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Taya Valkyrie has reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to begin training under her WWE NXT contract.

Valkyrie, who is married to RAW Superstar John Morrison, officially reported for training today and is to be announced in the next WWE Performance Center Class, according to PWInsider.

Regarding the new WWE Performance Center Class that reported for training today, F4Wonline.com reports that around 30 men and women are included in the class.

WWE is expected to officially announce the new Performance Center Class any time this week, possibly tomorrow afternoon.

Stay tuned for updates. Below is the updated list of confirmed names that reported for training today:

* Taya Valkyrie – 37 years old, longest-reigning Impact Knockouts Champion in history, married to John Morrison

* Parker Boudreaux – 18 year old college football star, compared to a young Brock Lesnar

* Bronson Rechsteiner – 23 year old former football player, son of Rick Steiner

* Angela Arnold – known as AQA, trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

* Christian Brigham – known as Christian Casanova

* Anthony Henry – 36 year old former EVOLVE star

* Christian Hubble – known as Blake Christian

* Karissa Rivera – second generation talent, daughter of Steve King. Appeared on RAW as Bobby Lashley’s “ex-wife” once

* Zoey Stark – formerly known as Lacey Ryan, recently debuted on NXT TV and worked the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Cora Jade – formerly known as Elayna Black, recently debuted on NXT TV in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Gigi Dolin – formerly known as Priscilla Kelly, recently debuted on NXT TV in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Rumored names expected to be confirmed for this WWE Performance Center Class this week include LA Knight (now working NXT but not confirmed for this specific class, fka Eli Drake), Harlem Bravado, and Sareee.

Stay tuned for more.

