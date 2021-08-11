Former IMPACT star and two-time Knockouts tag champion Kiera Hogan worked a dark match for AEW ahead of tonight’s Dynamite in Pittsburgh. Hogan took on top women’s division competitor Hikaru Shida in a bout that will air either on Monday’s Dark: Elevation or Tuesday’s Dark.

(Special thanks to WrestleZone’s Dominic DeAngelo for sharing the news and photo)

Hogan announced her departure from IMPACT last month after working one final set of tapings for the promotion’s show on AXS. She stated in a post on her OnlyFans account, ““What’s up babies! I’m in Nashville for tapings and you guys will be the first to know that this is my last IMPACT tapings and I’m going to see what else is out there for me. I’m so excited and scared but I know whatever I choose to do I’m gonna be the best and that’s on period.”