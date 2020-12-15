Pro-wrestling star Jake Crist is officially a free agent.

The former IMPACT X-Division champion confirmed earlier today on Twitter that his contract with IMPACT has officially expired, and he will be looking to take his talents elsewhere. He writes, “All good things must come to an end. My time at

@impactwrestling was some of the best of my career. I wouldn’t be who I am without my time there. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING.”

All good things must come to a end. ✅ X Division Champ ✅ World Tag Team Champ My time at @impactwrestling was some of the best of my career. I wouldn’t be who I am without my time there. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. This isn’t the end. It’s just the beginning.#MOTIVATED pic.twitter.com/jTYqhwD9P0 — FREE AGENT (@TheJakeCrist) December 15, 2020

Jake Crist and his brother Dave both joined IMPACT back in 2017, immediately forming the popular oVe group with former world champion Sami Callihan. He’s also worked several indie promotions over the months including AAW, and IWA Mid-South.