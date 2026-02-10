A Japanese pro wrestling legend has passed away.

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and longtime NJPW veteran Tadao Yasuda died at the age of 62.

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, who made his NJPW debut against Yasuda in 2002, surfaced via social media on Tuesday to comment on the news (see post below).

“Tadao Yasuda has passed away,” Nakamura wrote. “He was my opponent in my debut match, and because he had experience juggling mixed martial arts and professional wrestling, I will never forget how he repeatedly showed concern for me as a young wrestler when I was taking on both challenges.”

Nakamura concluded by writing, “I pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

In addition to Nakamura, NJPW issued a statement in honor of Tadao Yasuda via their official website at NJPW1972.com, which you can read below.

In Memoriam: Tadao Yasuda (1963-2026)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Tadao Yasuda. He was 62. Born October 9, 1963 in Tokyo, Yasuda went into sumo wrestling from junior high school, where he competed at a high level through a 13 year career, retiring in May of 1992. From there, Yasuda would join New Japan Pro-Wrestling and debuted on February 24 1994 against Hiroshi Hase. In the early 2000s, Yasuda would head to the original Inoki LA Dojo where he trained in MMA in addition to continuing in pro-wrestling. His efforts paid off with strong performances in 2001, and the biggest win of his fighting career on New Year’s Eve over Jerome Le Banner. The next April, Yasuda would win the vacant IWGP heavyweight Championship by defeating Yuji Nagata in a tournament final. Heading up the fearsome Makai Club stable, Yasuda continued to be a formidable force in NJPW until his departure in 2005. Yasuda eventually retired from professional wrestling in February 2011. The thoughts and deepest sympathies of all at New Japan Pro-Wrestling go to Yasuda’s family, friends and fans.

We here at WrestlingHeadlines.com extend our condolences to the family and friends of the late, great Tadao Yasuda.

Rest in peace.