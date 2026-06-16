The TNA Wrestling roster continues to get locked down.

Amid other recent talent signings and re-signings, an additional former Knockouts World Champion has signed on the dotted line to re-up with TNA Wrestling.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement to confirm Tasha Steelz has re-signed with the company:

TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Tasha Steelz

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has re-signed Tasha Steelz, as first reported by Instinct Culture.

A loyal, trusted member of Order 4, Tasha is a former Knockouts World Champion and two-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. She made her pro wrestling debut in 2016 and first appeared in TNA Wrestling in 2019.

Tasha and all the stars of TNA Wrestling head to Boston for Slammiversary, the summertime showcase event on Sunday, June 28, at Agganis Arena on the campus of Boston University.

Also appearing at Slammiversary: The Hardys, TNA Wrestling World Champion Mike Santana, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee, TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander, TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali and the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Elegance Brand. Also confirmed to appear in Boston for Slammiversary: Nic Nemeth, Moose, Ricky Sosa, Brian Myers, Bear Bronson, Eddie Edwards, Xia Brookside and more. Plus, Amazing Red will be at Slammiversary.

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About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.